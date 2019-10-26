Live updates: All football all day at Island Cup grid-apalooza

A perfect fall morning is full of footballs on Island Cup day as the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) Vineyarders and the Nantucket High School (NHS) lock up in a quartet of games involving players from elementary through high school.

The first-ever pigskin cornucopia is delighting parents and fans from both schools.

Right now, The Purple and Whalers junior varsity teams are locked up in a 0-0 tie at halftime at Dan McCarthy Field in Oak Bluffs.

The JV units are playing for the first time in five years in the third of four games between the schools today with the Vineyarders ball control game dominating time of possession.

In a 9:30 start, the third and fourth grade Whalers scored three late TDs to break a scoreless tie and defeat the Vineyuarders 20-0 in a flag football matchup.The fifth and sixth grade flag teams are underway now with the Vineyard out to a 7-0 lead.

The stands are half-full at 11:30, two hours before the varsity teams take the field for the 40th meeting of the Island Cup.

Lineman Brendon Pires of the Vineyarder JV’s just kicked a 30-yard field goal with no time left on the clock to defeat the Whaler JV’s 3-0 at Dan McCarthy Field.

Bedlam erupted after Pires’ boot cleared the uprights with plenty to spare and double zeros on the clock in what Purple fans hope is an omen for the varsity game in an hour.

Field goals are not the norm of JV offenses and the Vineyarder holder first lined up on the left side of the ball before being moved to the right side. Unfazed, Pires joined Island Cup lore with a perfect 30-yarder, ending a defensive struggle.