Boys soccer tops Sandwich, qualifies for state tourney

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) boys soccer team blanked the Sandwich Blue Knights, 4-0, on Monday at the high school in the team’s final regular season game. The Senior Day win gave the team a 6-3-3 Cape & Islands Atlantic Division record and a berth in the state tournament.

The Vineyarders scored two goals in each half while holding the Knights at bay throughout with a bend-but-don’t-break defense anchored by the goaltending of senior Noah Garcia.

Senior Ian Amodio scored unassisted and senior Emanuel DaSilva put a neat finish on a feed from junior Samuel Balbino to give the hosts a 2-0 halftime lead.

The DaSilva-Balbino combo clicked again in the second half when Samuel found Emanuel unguarded in front of the net. Diogo Goncalves netted the fourth goal late in the game on a pass from fellow junior Luidi DeOlivera.

The team now awaits seedings to be released for the State Division 3 South Sectionals, which should follow shortly after the regular season concludes on Oct. 31.