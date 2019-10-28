MassDOT to hold Beach Road SUP hearing 

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (DOT) is holding a public hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 6 pm at the Oak Bluffs library to discuss the proposed shared-use path (SUP) project along Beach Road in Oak Bluffs.

The hearing will give the public the opportunity to learn and voice comments about the 0.75 mile stretch of SUP that will extend from Lagoon Pond drawbridge and connect to an existing SUP at Eastville Avenue.

In June, the state approved $4.7 million through an “An Act Financing Improvements to Municipal Roads and Bridges,” to fund a SUP on Beach Road in Vineyard Haven.

“The proposed improvements will enhance vehicular and pedestrian safety, provide bicycle accommodations, provide compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, and improve vehicular traffic safety by including ‘Complete Streets’ design principles. Bicycle accommodations consisting of an 8-10 foot shared use path have been provided in accordance with applicable design guides,” a notice for the hearing reads.

Written comments can be sent to Patricia A. Leavenworth, P.E., Chief Engineer, MassDOT, 10 Park Plaza, Boston, MA 02116, Attention: Roadway Project Management, Project File No. 608142 or to dot.feedback.highway@state.ma.us.