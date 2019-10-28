Tisbury denies allegations made in Meisner suit

The Town of Tisbury and Police Chief Mark Saloio have denied the allegations made by former police Sgt. Eerik Meisner in his federal lawsuit.

Meisner, who was fired in January, filed his $1.2 million claim in U.S. District Court in Boston in August. He alleges he was terminated in retaliation for supporting a female police officer’s claim with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination.

The town and Saloio’s joint response, which was filed Thursday, doesn’t go into great detail about why they deny the allegations made by Meisner. “Defendants state that Defendant Mark Saloio acted reasonably, within the scope of his official discretion, and with a good faith belief that his actions were lawful and not in violation of any statutory or constitutional right,” the response states.

On Monday, the two sides agreed to a timeline for discovery in the case. According to a court filing, a scheduling conference is set for Dec. 6 in the case. The deadline for depositions is April 17 with all motions filed by Sept. 18.