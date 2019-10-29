Low-number license plate auctioned

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services is sponsoring a raffle to win MV license plate 100. Tickets, which are $25 for one and $100 for five, are available through Dec. 15. The winner will be announced Dec. 16.

In previous auctions, $227,000 has been raised to benefit MV Community Services and other Island nonprofits.

Raffle tickets are available at Building B on the MV Community Services campus in Oak Bluffs or at Chicken Alley Thrift Store in Vineyard Haven. They’ll also be available at various events between now and the raffle, including Christmas in Edgartown. For anyone off-Island interested in participating, contact info@mvlicenseplate.com to coordinate ticket purchase.