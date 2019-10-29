William Street is ready for its close-up

To the Editor:

It’s that time again … Halloween! We who live on William Street love this holiday and plan to meet the demand once again this year. Over the past few years, it has become overwhelming for many to keep up with all the trick-or-treaters (we had 1,124 kids last year!), but we were incredibly grateful in receiving help from the business association, which offered candy to supplement for those who could use the extra help. Last year a number of the residents met with a town official, and came up with a plan to have our Halloween on William Street go from 4 to 8 pm and then all residents will shut their lights out, signaling that it is over for our neighborhood. It worked incredibly well and, hopefully, it will work once again. The police, who block off about four blocks of William Street, were made aware of this decision last year, and as a result, drove their vehicles off at 8 pm, helping to end the evening. We are going to do the same thing this year, and have the hours of “open house” from 4 to 8 pm. The Tisbury Police Department has also put out a notice explaining this action. It should be noted that there will be fewer houses open this year than last year, but we who will be open look forward to seeing all the trick-or-treaters and their wonderful costumes. We will do our best to keep up with the demand!

Paul Doherty

Vineyard Haven