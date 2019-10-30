Anna J. Constantine

Anna J. (Maciel) Constantine, wife of the late Habee Constantine of New Bedford, passed away on Oct. 18, 2019. She was 92 years old, and had been a resident at Windemere Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Martha’s Vineyard.

Anna was one of 11 children of Raul and Rose (Silva) Maciel on the island of Martha’s Vineyard, born on May 29, 1927.

Anna spent most of her adult life in the city of New Bedford, where she worked as a seamstress in one of the many fabric mills. Anna became a beloved member of the Constantine family while living in New Bedford. She loved her arts and crafts. She recently returned to her Island home, after a series of medical issues, to be near her sisters.

Anna was predeceased by her brothers Raul, Manuel, Alfred, Joseph, Thomas, and James, and by her sister Emma. She is survived by her two sisters Mary and Evelyn, both currently residing on Martha’s Vineyard, along with many beloved nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends attended a Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Holy Name of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church. Burial followed at St. Mary’s Cemetery, New Bedford.