Aquinnah: Don’t eat too much candy

Happy Halloween, my friends. If there are any last-minute add-ons to the town trick-or-treat list, let me know. Don’t eat too much candy, and watch out for zombies, superheroes, and storybook characters on the roads — they are extremely ignorant of traffic laws, and they will be high on sugar. Calling on all the powers that be: Could we please make the day after Halloween a national holiday? I would gladly give up Presidents’ Day so as not to have to drag my sugar-addled preteen out of bed and send him off to school, where I’m sure no productive work gets done. Will someone start a petition, please?

Cat Garfinkle will teach a restorative yoga workshop at tThe Yoga Barn on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 3 to 5:30 pm. It promises to be “a delightful afternoon of retreat, renewal, and reconnection.” No previous yoga experience needed, only a willingness to slow down. To reserve your spot contact Cat at catgee@me.com or 203-253-2261.

The Martha’s Vineyard chapter of the League of Women Voters will meet on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 9 am at the Howes House in West Tisbury. All are invited to attend. They meet on the first Saturday of the month; however, there will be no meeting in December. The meetings will resume in January.

Pathways Arts 2019-2020 season begins on Tuesday, Nov. 5. “Writing and Poetry Tuesdays” are back, and the first one will be an open read. Anyone and everyone is invited to read their work. Signup is at the door. Doors open at 6:30 pm, and the readings will begin at 7 pm. On Saturday Nov. 9, Pathways celebrates the M.V. Cultural Council with events populated by grantees of the MVCC. The evening will include an art opening from 4:30 to 6:30 pm, followed by a MVCC multi-arts event at 7 pm. All events at Pathways are free, and refreshments are served.

A new Mindfulness Meditation study group is being offered by the Council on Aging at Howes House. Ed Merck, a well-respected meditation teacher, is offering the one-hour sessions every Monday from 9 to 10 am. The workshop is free and open to all levels of experience. Registration is required, so please call the COA at 508-693-2896 to reserve your spot.

On Saturday, Nov. 16, Aquinnah community members will gather at the Town Hall from 10 am to 4 pm for a Community Resilience Building workshop. Through this CRB process, the town will seek to qualify as a Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) community and become eligible for state-funded action grants to reduce risk and become more resilient in the face of accelerating climate disruption. They would like to have every demographic of Aquinnah represented, so please attend if you can. The Martha’s Vineyard Commission is helping the town in the MVP process, so there will be representatives of the MVC facilitating small groups. They are hoping to cover a lot of ground in terms of assessing areas of risk, vulnerabilities, and strengths. There will be yummy food by Cliffhangers and the Orange Peel Bakery Café. Contact Gabriella Camilleri at aquinnahtownclerk@gmail.com or 508-645-2304.

Happy birthday to Carla Cuch, who is a spooky Halloween baby! Happy birthday to Liz Witham, who celebrates on Nov. 5.