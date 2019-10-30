Bridge results

At the Oct. 21, 1:15 pm, game of the Edgartown Bridge Club, seven tables were in play for a special Club Appreciation game. Four out of the five overall finishers sat in the North-South direction. First place overall went to Dave Donald and Barbara Silk, followed by Cecily Greenaway and John O’Keefe in second, Judy Maynes and Joanne Rau in third, and Deirdre Ling and Nancy Cabot in fifth place overall. Fourth place overall, and first in the East-West direction, were Mollie Whalen and Bea Phear. Then Lolly Hand and Diane Drake finished second East-West, followed by George and Isabel in third.

The Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven competed at the Oct. 22, 7 pm game with eight pairs playing. First place overall went to Dave Donald and Barbara Silk, followed by Barbara Besse and Carol Whitmarsh in second place, and Mollie Whalen and Bea Phear in third place.

As of Dec. 5, the Island Bridge Club will become an afternoon game, 3 to 5:30 pm, held at the Oak Bluffs Senior Center. All are welcome, so set your calendars.

And at the Oct. 24, 7 pm, game at the Island Bridge Club in West Tisbury, eight pairs competed. Finishing in a tie for first place were Dave Donald, playing with Rich Colter, and Barbara Silk, playing with Bea Phear. Third place went to Barbara Besse and Miles Jaffe.