Court report: Oct. 18 – Oct. 25

Oct. 18, 2019

Jamie Lynn Murphy, Edgartown; DOB 5/17/86, assault and battery: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and request of the victim; assault and battery on a person 60 or older and/or disabled: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and request of the victim.

Benjamin Runner, Oak Bluffs; DOB 4/5/82, failure to stop for police, speeding in violation of special regulation, marked lanes violation, OUI-drugs (not identified), negligent operation of motor vehicle, motor vehicle lights violation, load unsecured/uncovered, possession of firearm without FID card: continued to pretrial conference.

Oct. 25, 2019

Ashley Mae Boulter, Edgartown; DOB 11/5/87, fugitive from justice on court warrant: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Henry A. Carney III, Oak Bluffs; DOB 10/29/78, possession of class B drug (not identified): continued without finding for one year, must pay $50 VW.

Geucimar Cezar Dasilva, Vineyard Haven; DOB 2/6/83, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: continued to pretrial conference.

Oscar E. Duarte, West Palm Beach, Fla.; DOB 6/15/99, marked lanes violation: not responsible; operating motor vehicle with suspended license: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Kevin Lee Henry, Edgartown; DOB 7/18/57, malicious destruction of property over $1,200: continued without finding for one year, must pay $90 VW and $50 PSF.

Antwan D. McGaw, Dayton, Ohio; DOB 12/17/86, assault and battery: continued without finding for three months, must pay $50 VW and $50 PSF and attend anger management until completed.

Charles T. Morgan, West Tisbury; DOB 7/26/61, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: responsible, must pay $1,000 fine (civil assessment); unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Altair Justino Oliveira, Tisbury; DOB 1/10/98, vandalizing property: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; breaking and entering a building during nighttime to commit a felony: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Fernando M. Silvestre, Vineyard Haven; DOB 7/7/76, OUI-liquor or .08%: not guilty.