Cribbage results

On Oct. 23 at 6 pm, the Vineyard Cribbage Club met at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs.

Thirty players showed up to compete in the weekly tournament. Six games are played, with two points for a win, zero for a loss, and three points for a skunk (a win greater than 30 points).

The results: First was George Giosmas, Oak Bluffs, with a 12/6 plus 55 card; second was Albert Whittier, Edgartown, with a 10/5 plus 72 card; third was David Pothier, Oak Bluffs, with a 10/5 plus 51 card; fourth was Bo Picard, Vineyard Haven, with a 9/4 plus 61 card; fifth was Manny Jardin, Vineyard Haven, with a 9/4 plus 57 card; sixth was Dawn Combra, Oak Bluffs, with a 8/4 plus 22 card; seventh was Ron Ferreira, West Tisbury, with a 8/4 plus 16 card; eighth place was Jack Silvia, Oak Bluffs, with a 8/4 plus 16 card.

The group as a whole had 10 skunks, and a total of four 24-point hands.

Member Elmer Vanderhoop was dealt a 28-point hand! A very rare hand, second only to the famed 29-point hand awarded just two weeks ago to Janet Paquette. Extraordinary!

Our next tournament will be on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the P.A. Club at 6 pm. The doors open at 5:30, and if you can play a game in 20 minutes or less, come by and check us out.