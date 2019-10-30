Feiner Real Estate donations to local Island charities

Feiner Real Estate has made four donations this week to local Island charities, which include $1,545 to M.V. Community Services, $1,150 to the Island Food Pantry, $1,150 to Misty Meadows Equestrian Center, and $1,812 to Second Chance Animal Rescue.

According to a press release, Feiner Real Estate uses its program, Client’s Choice, to merge business and philanthropy by donating 10 percent of every commission to local charities of the client’s choosing. To learn more, contact Jim Feiner at 508-367-0199 or visit mvre.com.