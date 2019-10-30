‘Laziness and Procrastination’: A talk with dharma teacher Tsony

On Friday, Nov. 8 at 7 pm at the West Tisbury library, Martha’s Vineyard Bodhi Path presents a talk with dharma teacher Tsony. How many of us have a sincere desire to progress on the spiritual path, but get carried away by daily activities, and never approach the meditation cushion or contemplative reading? What we might call “too busy” is indeed a form of procrastination — active laziness. According to a press release, Tsony will talk about laziness and procrastination, and offer some direction on how to work with these tendencies. This event is free and open to the public.

A Buddhist monk for over 25 years, Tsony completed two traditional three-year retreats under the guidance of the great meditation master Gendun Rinpoche. He was the abbot of Kundreul Ling Monastery in France for 15 years, and has been teaching at Bodhi Path centers since 1999. In 2007, he left the monastic community, and has devoted his time to teaching Tibetan Buddhism and meditation practice. He is the resident teacher at the Bodhi Path Buddhist Center in Natural Bridge, Va.