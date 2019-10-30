Memoir Writing Workshop with Moira Silva

Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 10:30 am to 12 pm, writer Moira Silva will lead a five-week series of Memoir Writing Workshops at the West Tisbury library.

“[Come] share your story. But not in a rote, for-the-hundredth-time sort of way. Settle down inside yourself, and give it to us like you never heard it before, as discovery,” Natalie Goldberg said in “The True Secret of Writing.”

In this supportive writing community, you will begin transforming your experiences into memoirs. Inspiration abounds; we immerse ourselves in exemplary essays, rich discussions, and intriguing prompts. By week five, your focus will be honed, and you’ll be sparkling with a renewed passion for writing. All ages and experience levels are welcome. Free and open to the public.

Advance signup is required! Contact the library to reserve your space. Please commit to all five sessions. Classes meet Wednesdays at 10:30 am: Nov. 6, 13, and 20, Dec. 4 and 11.

Moira Convey Silva is a mother, writing teacher, community activist, and awardwinning writer who, for almost 10 years, has freelanced for national and local magazines and newspapers. Focusing on features and essays, especially ones that relate to sustainability, Silva has been published in the Boston Globe and Women’s Running.