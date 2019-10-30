Oysters can help clean ponds

To the Editor:

I went to the recent meeting regarding wastewater in Oak Bluffs. My main takeaway was that the two main nitrogen problem areas are the back of the Lagoon and Major’s Cove in Sengekontacket. The simplest, cheapest, quickest, and easiest solution would be to put oyster/kelp farms there. Let Cottage City Oyster have first choice, since they currently have a farm off Eastville. After, we could have new farms given out like youth lots for Island locals. Oyster/kelp farms today will make our future wastewaters decisions better.

Erik Albert

Oak Bluffs