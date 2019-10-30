Spanish-language conversation meet-up with Lorena Crespo

Learning Spanish and want to practice, or need an excuse to brush up on old skills? Come to the Chilmark library’s drop-in Spanish language conversation meet-up, Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 3:30 pm. According to a press release, this is a short, 15-minute topical refresher lesson, followed by 45 minutes of open conversation with optional guided exercises — beginner-level lesson, open-level conversation. This meet-up is intended for those who are learning on their own and want to converse with others to practice. Conversation meet-up will continue through the fall.

The meet-up is facilitated by local Spanish teacher Lorena Crespo. Originally from Ecuador, Crespo is a native Spanish speaker, fluent in Spanish, Portuguese, and English. She holds a master’s degree in education in curriculum and teaching through Fitchburg State University. She has been working for 13 years as a Head Start home visitor at M.V. Community Services, and she teaches Spanish at the Charter School.