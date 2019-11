To the Editor:

I was dismayed to learn that Ann Baird was not at her job at Woodside Village anymore. When I lived at Hillside Village and her office was in my building, I looked forward to seeing her smiling face everyday. She was always ready to help me with her advice and knowledge about how to navigate the elder lifestyle. I know many others admired her as well. See you around town, Ann!

Ellie Tuck

West Tisbury