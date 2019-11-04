Emily R. Scott

Emily R. (Jardin) Scott of Oak Bluffs died on Oct. 26, 2019, surrounded by family at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. She was 89 years old.

Emily was born Feb. 18, 1930, on Martha’s Vineyard to Antone and Flora Canha Jardin of Vineyard Haven. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, and mother. Emily loved to reminisce about past life on the Island, and share her quick wit and humor with loved ones. She was an active churchgoer, and loved the Lord.

A lifelong islander, Emily worked as a telephone operator and went on to work at Compass Bank (now Martha’s Vineyard Bank). Known for her electric humor and vibrant, upbeat personality, she enjoyed interacting with patrons and the Island community. She retired when she was 77 years old.

Following her retirement, she loved spending time with her family, playing cards and other games. Emily was an avid golf and tennis fan, and quite the admirer of Tiger Woods, whom she was able to meet during a tournament in Florida; the picture has hung on her wall ever since.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis E. Scott III; her brothers Frank and Tony Jardin; two sisters, Hilda Backus and Mary Jardin Taylor. She is survived by her only son, Francis E. Scott IV; three grandchildren, Matthew, Samuel, and Naomi Scott; her sister Flora Coutinho, and two brothers, Manny and Tom Jardin; and many nieces and nephews.

On Nov. 1, a funeral Mass was held at St. Augustine’s Church, 56 Franklin St, Vineyard Haven, with burial following at Oak Grove Cemetery in Vineyard Haven.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Emily’s memory can be made to the Good Shepherd Parish, P.O. Box 1058, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, or online at goodshepherdmv.com/online-giving.

