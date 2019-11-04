Happy days return for MVRHS gridders

The drought may be over. With a convincing 37-0 win over Pope John Paul (PJP2) 11 Saturday night at Mass Maritime Academy’s (MMA) Clean Harbor Stadium, the Vineyarder gridders will likely end a three-season losing skein.

Now at 5-4 with two winnable games to play, the Vineyarders are looking to finish at 7-4 in Donald Herman’s second return season behind the bench. The Vineyarders won five games

total in the last three (2016-2018) campaigns combined.

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) squad channeled Nantucket’s performance in last week’s Island Cup Whaler win, jumping out to a three touchdown lead in the first 14 minutes at a gorgeous college stadium on a TD run by Zach Smith and two long scoring runs by Antone Moreis who had 108 yards on six carries in the first half.

Everybody got a shot this week as Oscar Shepherd, Hunter Meader and

Jayden Coyle had running scores as well. Moreis had more than 170 rushing yards but rested often in the second half.

Brendon Pires scored his first varsity point, a PAT, and T.J. Lett and Brendon Wood saw late-game backfield action. All three were standouts last week in the JV unit’s 3-0 win over Nantucket.

The game went to running time late in the third period with PJP2 unable to mount an offensive threat and down by five TDs.