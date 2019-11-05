Treats and tricks

1 of 22

Windstorms and rain didn’t dampen the Island’s Halloween spirit, despite the postponement of some festivities. When bad weather caused cancellations in Oak Bluffs and Tisbury, the M.V. Museum stepped in, opening its doors to trick-or-treaters. Families in costumes of all kinds went exhibit to exhibit, collecting candy from board members and volunteers. Up-Island, celebrations in Chilmark and Aquinnah went on as planned, with kids braving a blustery night in pursuit of candy.

On Saturday, the rescheduled trick-or-treating in Tisbury was well-attended. Main Street was closed from 3:30 to 4 pm, where trick-or-treaters made sure to hit every storefront giving out candy. Many kids came to both, making Halloween an all-week event this year.