Aquinnah: Kudos to all the creative Vineyarders

I’m not sure whether to blame Vineyard Haven for postponing Halloween, thereby creating a situation where we got to trick-or-treat twice, (a joy for every parent, I’m sure). Or to thank them, because with the postponing of trick-or-treating down-Island, many up-Island children stayed in Aquinnah and/or Menemsha. The past couple of years, trick-or-treating has dropped off in Aquinnah, and it was great to see the kids dressed up and running around. Jaime, Faith, and Heidi Vanderhoop, along with Amera Ignacio, went around with their collective nine sons. There were some ninjas, and an excellent Thanos, in their group. Claus Smith was an old man (specifically his grandpa), complete with stooped posture and a cane. His brother, Clovis was “Nacho Libre,” the fictional wrestler from the film of the same name; the gold lamé shorts made the costume. My two favorite costumes from our down-Island escapades were Bob Ross and his painting, and the kid who put his actual head in an actual jar. Kudos to all the creative Vineyarders, big and small.

Stop by the library for Story Time on Thursday at 3:30 pm and Saturday at 10:30 am. While kids make crafts on Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm, parents can enjoy a cup of coffee. The afterschool club meets on Tuesday at 4 pm.

A new Mindfulness Meditation study group is being offered by the Council on Aging at Howes House. Meditation teacher Ed Merck is offering one-hour sessions, every Monday from 9 until 10 am. The workshop is free, and open to all levels of experience. Registration is required, so please call the COA at 508-693-2896 to reserve your spot.

On Saturday, Nov. 9, Pathways celebrates the M.V. Cultural Council with events populated by grantees of the MVCC. There will be an art opening from 4:30 to 6:30 pm featuring the work of Kate Feiffer, Dan Waters, Julia Mitchell, Susan Johnson, Richard Limber, Cheyanne Vandall, Maybelle Felipe, and William O’Callaghan. This will be followed by a MVCC multi-arts event at 7 pm with Dan Martino, William O’Callaghan, Molly Conole, Dean and Karin Rosenthal, and Martha Abbot. On Tuesday, Nov. 12, there will be a MVCC writing and poetry evening with Margaret Emmerson, Elaine Weintraub, Bob Dutton, Holly Nadler, and Paul Levine. Pathways Gathering Space is located in the Chilmark Tavern space at 9 State Rd. in Chilmark. All events are free, and refreshments are served. Call 508-645-9098 or go to pathwaysmv.org for more information on all their programming.

Scorpio season blazes along. Happy birthday to Frank Perez, who celebrates on Friday; to town clerk Gabbi Camilleri on Saturday; and to Scarlet Johnson, owner of the Yoga Barn, who celebrates on Monday.