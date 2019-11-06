Bridge results

At the Oct. 28, 1:15 game of the Edgartown Bridge Club, 11 pairs competed. First place overall went to Lolly Hand and Diane Drake, followed by Mollie Whalen and Bea Phear in second, Barbara Besse and Wink Winkelman in third, and Rich Peia and John O’Keefe in fourth place.

Eight pairs competed at the Oct. 29, 7 pm game of the Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven. First place overall went to Mollie Whalen and Bea Phear, followed by Dave Donald and Michel Riel in second place, and Ency and Robert Fokos in third place.

And at the Oct. 31, 7 pm game at the Island Bridge Club in West Tisbury, six pairs competed. Barbara Besse and Miles Jaffe finished in first place, followed by Diane Drake and Lolly Hand in second.

Remember that on Dec. 6, the Island Bridge Club will permanently become an afternoon game, 2 to 5:30 pm, held at the Oak Bluffs Senior Center. All are welcome. Mark your calendars.