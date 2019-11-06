Chilmark: Spread the word

By now you may have heard about Salt Rock Chocolate Co.’s Kickstarter campaign to raise the $12,000 they needed to create a commercial kitchen. Congratulations to sisters Ali and Sarah Flanders, who made their goal between the remaining 12 and 11 days of their campaign, once word spread on Facebook. If you want to learn about the new iteration of Chilmark Chocolates after Dec. 18, see bit.ly/UpIslandChocs.

It was so cute to see the first graders from the Chilmark School returning from their Morning Glory Farm visit, each holding their own pumpkin as they walked from the bus back into school. Perhaps that made up for the disappointment of the library staff, who love dressing up and sharing in Halloween activities.

Town, state, and federal offices will be closed on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11. Our library will be closed on the holiday, as well as on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Sweet potatoes are now available along with eggs, onions, garlic, and other fall greens at North Tabor Farm stand.

It’s time to sign up for Grey Barn’s Winter Bread program, running from Jan. 6 – March 30, two breads each week; do so at bit.ly/GBFbread.

Chilmark Community Church welcomes everyone to Pizza Nights on Tuesdays at 6 pm for some welcome food and fun. Tuesday mornings, join Nan Doty at 8 am for Qigong/tai chi. Thursday Strings from 10 to 11 am is a drop-in; bring your guitar, fiddle, bass, banjo, mandolin, or whatever you like to play. Also there’s a weekly Thursday Prayer group, at noon.

The Yard’s first fall offering is Dan Froot and Company’s “Pang!” an evening of short plays based on the oral histories of families hungering for change, performed as a live radio theater broadcast. “Pang!” aims to raise awareness, decrease stigma, and promote cross-class dialogue around circumstances faced by families living below the poverty line. See it Nov. 8 or 9 at 7 pm at the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse. Tickets are $25 adult, $15 seniors, students and military, $5 children under 12; Behind the Counter discounts apply. Tickets at app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=107708.

The Chilmark library hosts Mary Holmes for a Memory Care Workshop on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 1 pm, focusing on developing a home leisure program for the care receiver and the caregiver covering physical well-being, social and functional skills, perception, communication, and behaviors. Ed Schulman’s paintings are up for the month of November; join him for a reception on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 3:30 pm. It’s NaNoWriMo (National November Writing Month), and our library wants to support you with big tables, Wi-Fi, outlets, coffee, books about writing, and snacks as you hunker down at their Write-In and get going on your novel. Stories and Songs with Rizwan continues on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10:30 am. Afterschool crafts with Irene are on Wednesdays at 3 pm. Food for Fines is on at our library, or just bring your unexpired donations to the purple Food Pantry collection bin opposite the circulation desk.

If you’ve got kids, don’t miss the free screening of the interactive movie experience “The Polar Express” at the M.V. Film Center, which along with Newman’s Own and the M.V. Library Association, brings you a fun afternoon on Sunday, Nov. 10 from 1 to 3 pm. Come in PJs, enjoy a goodie bag, and get your free tickets at http://bit.ly/PJExpress.

Want to see a show at Boston’s MFA? Use your library card and check out a pass for reduced admission.

If you have time to volunteer for our local EMS or fire department, please contact Fire Chief Jeremy Bradshaw at 508-645-2550.

Although I will miss seeing Roberta Morgan’s dolls and dresses, and paintings by her late husband Captain Jimmy Morgan, I do look forward to the spring 2020 opening of their grandson artist Colin Ruel and his wife jeweler Nettie Kent’s new Ruel Gallery. We’ll all have to wait and see what opens next door at the former Bite.

Spread the word: The town of Chilmark is accepting applications for the necessary design services to oversee the design and construction of two buildings — a new firehouse on Menemsha Crossroad, and a new Tri-Town Ambulance headquarters building on Middle Road. The assignment will assist the building committee and owner’s project manager from concept development through construction to receiving occupancy permits. The estimated project timeframe is November 2019 – May 2022. To obtain relevant materials on or after Nov. 7, 2019, for submitting an application, please contact Chuck Hodgkinson at Chilmark Town Hall, 508-645-2114 or chodgkinson@chilmarkma.gov. All applications and supporting materials are due at Chilmark Town Hall no later than Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 4 pm. Interviews for qualified applicants will be scheduled for Dec. 10.

Have a great week.