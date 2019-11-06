On Tuesday, November 12 at 4 pm, the West Tisbury library will present the next event in the “Climate Solutions for the Vineyard” series. According to a press release, this month Oak Bluffs’ conservation agent Elizabeth Durkee will speak about adapting to the impacts that the climate crisis could have on the Island. Learn how sea levels rise, extreme weather events (both storm and drought), and increased flooding that will require changes to our infrastructure, economy, and other aspects of Island life as we adapt to these changing conditions. This event is free and open to the public.

“Climate Solutions for the Vineyard” is a monthly series intended to help the Island community prepare for, adapt to, and be part of solutions to the climate crisis. This series is presented by the Island Climate Action Network.