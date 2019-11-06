Court report: Oct 25 – Nov. 4

Oct. 25, 2019

Shannon M. Sanderson, Aquinnah; DOB 7/8/92, OUI-liquor or .08%, second offense, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Nov. 1, 2019

Ricardo Carrenard, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; DOB 5/5/83, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; number plate violation: not responsible.

Alladin El-Akkad, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/25/57, number plate violation: not responsible; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $200 court cost.

Ryan Joseph Fahey, Vineyard Haven; DOB 4/24/91, assault and battery on a family/household member, intimidating a witness/juror/police/court official: continued to pretrial conference.

David C. Hawkins, Vineyard Haven; DOB 4/18/61, disorderly conduct, subsequent offense: continued to pretrial conference.

Warner K. Hess, Edgartown; DOB 12/10/2000, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 210 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: not responsible; no inspection sticker: not responsible; possession of liquor by person under 21: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Nov. 4, 2019

Kelly Jean McGuiggin, Tisbury; DOB 4/5/62, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for two years, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; OUI-drugs (not identified): dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for two years.