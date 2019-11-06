REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: Oct. 28 – Nov. 1

Chilmark

Oct. 31, Esther R. Brandon and Rogers Brandon, trustees of Knoll Lot Nominee Trust, sold 61 Old Fields Path to 61 Old Fields Path LLC for $8,500,000.

Nov. 1, George M. Wilgram, trustee of Sedgwick Realty Trust, sold 137 Quansoo Rd. to Esther R. Brandon and Rogers Brandon, trustees of Knoll Lot Nominee Trust, for $3,250,000.

Edgartown

Oct. 28, Barbara Zimmerman, trustee of Zimmerman Realty Trust, sold Unit 10, 20 Peases Point Way to Johanna Wetmore for $139,000.

Oct. 29, James Hitchings sold 96 Washque Ave. to James F. Hayden and Jeffrey B. Fager, trustees of the Ken Grove Trust Share Trust, for $45,000.

Oct. 31, David V. Hedley and Michele M. Hedley, trustees of Hedley Real Property Trust, sold 34 Field Club Dr. to Michael A. Bass, trustee of 34 Field Club Realty Trust, for $4,345,000.

Oak Bluffs

Oct. 28, Katherine A. Shanor sold 11 Peter Williamson Blvd. to Robert G. Stafford for $100,000.

Oct. 29, Susan M. McSweeney sold 40 Pinewood Lane to Antone M. Lima and Emily B. Peabody for $562,000.

Oct. 29, Thomas P. Griffen, Personal Representative of the estate of Selden K. Griffen III, sold 56 Church St. to Donna S. Griffen for $400,000.

Oct. 29, Kenneth F. Blanchard and Tracie L. Blanchard sold 26 Winne Ave. to Joseph P. Holland Sr. and Nicole E. Holland for $760,000.

Oct. 31, Christopher S. Burnett, trustee of Burnett Vineyard Realty Trust, sold 8 Shirley Ave. to Blaine A. Burnett and Tawana C. Murphy Burnett for $2,000.

Oct. 31, Diplomat Property Manager LLC sold 16 Bellevue Ave. to Ronei Julio De Souza and Josiane Paiva Souza for $695,000.

Oct. 31, CCCE LLC sold 30 Massasoit Ave. to Yolanda Belen Levchenko for $820,000.

Nov. 1, Thomas G. Ward and Carol L. Hulak sold 14 Kennebec Ave. to GJ & BP Holdings LLC for $690,000.

Tisbury

Oct. 28, Bruce Campbell, Jan Campbell, and Lee Campbell, trustees of the Jeanne Campbell Revocable Living Trust, sold 111 Main St. to James C. Jones and Janet W. Jones for $3,025,000.

Oct. 30, Thomas Alden Norton sold 111 Daggett Ave. to Tara Lynn Silva for $200,000.

Nov. 1, Eugene Decosta and Sheila Decosta sold 122 Mayflower Lane to J. Howell Kelly and Nancy Kelly for $962,500.

West Tisbury

Oct. 28, One Eighty Six Oak Lane LLC sold 186 Oak Ln. to Jennifer Leigh Hoffman and Morton Jeffrey Hoffman for $940,000.

Oct. 31, Dean Falb and Nancy Falb sold 20 Leona Ln. to Dave G. Schwoch for $995,000.