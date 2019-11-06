Two weeks in Tibet

On Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 4:30 pm at the West Tisbury library, Valerie Sonnenthal will present a slideshow and short clips from her two weeks of travel in Tibet just prior to the People’s Republic of China’s 70th anniversary celebration.

Sonnenthal owns Peaked Hill Studio, and is a sound healing practitioner. She studies chanting and offers restorative sound journeys to the public, Windemere, and weekly chanting during summers at Camp Jabberwocky.

Sonnenthal’s presentation will show ancient monasteries, temples, street scenes, food, farming, and more. Light refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public.