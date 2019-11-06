West Tisbury: It was a lovely day

Last Friday was my 70th birthday. I don’t know what I expected. For most of my life, 70 seemed old and far away. Now that it’s here, it just feels like a day. Not old. Not young, either, I suppose, but hardly earthshattering.

It was a lovely day, with lots of visits and phone calls, exuberant bouquets of flowers, presents, breakfast and dinner out, my favorite lunch at work, cards, candles, and cake. Four different kinds of cake, not all full-size, but all delicious. I felt featured and spoiled all day. I have always loved my birthday, look forward to it for months, and love the celebration. This one was all anyone could have wished for, as everyone’s birthday should be.

The day before was Halloween, and I attended the party at the library, especially delighted to meet West Tisbury’s second youngest new resident, and to hear about the town’s most recent arrival. Leo Fisk Alfred Myers, born Oct. 18, was dressed as a pumpkin, snuggled into his mother’s embrace. Leo slept through the party as he was shown around by his parents, Diana Waring and Rob Myers, big sister Hazel, and grandmother Pat Waring.

Pat and I were standing and talking by the door with Betsey Mayhew when her family walked in: Deborah Mayhew, her daughter Siren with husband Sean McMahon, their daughter Isla, and Isla’s cousin, Luna Mayhew. Luna’s parents, Caroline and Daniel, were home with their new baby. Wren Isaac Mayhew couldn’t wait for his parents to drive to the hospital, so was born at home on Sunday, Oct. 27. The family is thrilled that Wren’s birth certificate will say West Tisbury; had they made it to the hospital, it would have read Oak Bluffs.

Welcome to West Tisbury, Leo and Wren. It will be our great pleasure to watch you grow up.

Standing by the door was a great place to see all the children and parents decked out in their Halloween costumes. I saw a darling frog, a soaring airplane, a group of bats, several beautiful princesses, a lighthouse with its red light shining, an assortment of birds, witches, a leopard, a cat, and more I can’t remember. They were all very creative and colorful, great fun to see.

Outside the door were Fred Fisher and his hay wagon, ready for rides around town. Inside were tables with cider and doughnuts, and games to play. There was a treasure hunt going on, and finding Beth was the answer to the final clue. It was, as always, a wonderful party.

On Saturday, the Martha’s Vineyard Modern Quilt Guild opened its exhibition at the library. It is a spectacular show. Many of the quilters designed their own patterns, and the combinations of colors and fabrics are striking. They range from bed-size to crib-size, from traditional pieced or appliqued quilts to a set of four small panels depicting different aspects of climate change. The show, in the program room and along the stairwell, will remain at the library through the month of November.

Next time you are driving in to the library/Council on Aging parking lot, make sure to notice the new sign hanging outside on the porch at Howes House. It was unveiled in a ceremony last Tuesday afternoon. It looks very sharp.

A note regarding the Council on Aging: Medicare open enrollment runs through Dec. 7. Make an appointment to review your drug plan, Medicare Part D. You might find a better, less expensive one. Call 508-693-2896.

The Democratic Council of Martha’s Vineyard will hold its monthly meeting this Saturday, Nov. 9, 9:30 to 11 am, at the Howes House. Guests will be State Senator Julian Cyr and State Representative Dylan Fernandes, who will speak about current issues in the state legislature, and the election year ahead. All Island Democrats are welcome to attend.

At the library this week:

Thursday, Nov. 7, 10:30 am, Laura Jordan’s Little Bird Music and Movement class for children.

Friday, Nov. 8, 5 pm, Brian Athearn, president of the M.V. Agricultural Society and head of the M.V. Hunt Club, and Marie Ambrose, gleaning program coordinator and volunteer manager of Island Grown Initiative, will discuss their collaborative program for venison donations to the Food Pantry. They are also sponsoring a cooler rental program to provide space for hunters to process the meat. At 7 pm, Bodhi Path Dharma teacher Tsony will speak about “Laziness and Procrastination.”

Saturday, Nov. 9, 3:30 pm, Dan Waters will talk about his photographic “time capsule” of everyday life on Martha’s Vineyard that will be preserved in the Martha’s Vineyard Museum archives. A note: Dan was taking photographs at the quilt exhibition on Saturday, of quilters standing in front of their quilts, that will be included in this archive.

Sunday, Nov. 10, 1 pm, a free screening at the M.V. Film Center of “Polar Express.” Come in costume if you would like. At 3:30 pm, the first Second Sunday Jazz Concert of the season. John Alaimo, Michael Tinus, and Tauras Biskis will perform.

Monday, Nov. 11, the library will be closed for Veterans Day.

Tuesday, Nov. 12, 10:30, Adult Community Dance Class with the Yard, led by Jesse Keller Jason. All are welcome. Noon to 1:30 pm, Monthly Wellness Clinic. At 4 pm, an Island Climate Action Network event with Oak Bluffs conservation agent Elizabeth Durkee. She will speak about adapting to the impacts that the climate crisis could have on the Island.

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 4:30 pm, Valerie Sonnenthal will show slides and short film clips taken during her two-week trip through Tibet.

Thursday, Nov. 14, 4:30 pm, amateur astronomer Mark Lovewell, professional consulting astrologer Arlan Wise, and energy student Alan Brigish will talk about astronomy, astrology, and the energy of the universe.

A reminder about Mary Holmes’ program, “Activity-Based Dementia Care,” this Saturday, Nov. 9, 1 pm, at the Chilmark library. She will discuss ways to engage with loved ones with Alzheimer’s and promote a more inclusive way of thinking about living with dementia. There will be time for questions and comments after the program.

The Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center Artists and Artisans Fair will be held this Sunday, Nov. 10, from 10 am to 3 pm. Eighteen Island exhibitors will present their wares, including contemporary and antique jewelry, glass, pottery, photography, oil paintings, baby hats, metal sculpture, wooden cheese boards, table runners, and handmade clothing of various types and materials. It’s an opportunity to get a head start on holiday shopping.