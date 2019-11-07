Victoria Mae Campos

Victoria Mae (Duart) Campos, 90, of Vineyard Haven, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband Augustus B. Campos.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 10, from 2 to 4 pm at Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 56 Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Rd., Oak Bluffs. A funeral service will follow at 4 pm. A full obituary will appear in another edition of this paper.



For online guestbook and directions, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com.