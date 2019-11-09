Mashpee tops Vineyard gridders, 20-6

1 of 8

The Mashpee Falcons spoiled senior night with a 20-6 win on bone-chilling Friday evening at Dan McCarthy Field in the final home game of the regular season.

Mashpee’s Kendall Rose, Ryan Hendricks and Nick Santos scored on runs of seven, one, and four yards before Zach Smith rolled left and connected with Braden Sayles for a 34-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the game.

For most of the night, the Vineyard offense was as cold as the weather. Mashpee held the hosts without a first down until Antone Moreis moved the chains with five minutes remaining in the third quarter. Hoffie Hearn followed with a bruising run up the gut, carrying a cast of Falcons with him to earn another but the series stalled thereafter. The Vineyarders had 86 net yards for the game. Moreis finished with 11 hard-earned yards on six carries, while Ty Mathew led MV with 31 yards on three carries.

On defense, Braden Sayles and Josh Pinto each made seven tackles, Jayden Coyle, Hunter Meader, Oscar Shepherd and Brian Torres had six apiece, and Owen Metell had five. Coyle and Torres recovered fumbles and Pinto had an interception in the first quarter. The Falcons intercepted Vineyard QB Zach Smith twice, recovered a fumble on a quarterback option and tackled Sayles deep in Vineyard territory on an attempted punt.

Prior to the game, the Vineyarders honored seniors Justin Chin, Hoffie Hearn and Josh Pinto.

The Purple (5-4) finish the season next Friday night at Fairhaven High School against the Blue Devils.