Book Talk with Mathea Morais

On Sunday, Nov. 17, at 3 pm, the West Tisbury library will host a book talk with local author Mathea Morais to celebrate the recent release of her debut novel, “There You Are.”

Morais’ book is about growing up in the ’80s and ’90s in St. Louis, where characters Octavian Munroe and Mina Rose found a future in music. Between the stacks at Rahsaan’s Records, the two fell in love to the sounds of Prince and A Tribe Called Quest. But in the wake of grief and heartbreak, they drifted apart, ultimately leaving the city for fresh starts.

Decades later, Rahsaan’s Records is closing for good. Seeking closure of their own, Octavian and Mina travel homeward, reckoning with the ghosts of the past they left behind and the uncertain future they must create.

A press release describes the book as “Insightful and nostalgic, ‘There You Are’ is a novel of love, loss, and the power of community, powered by a phenomenal soundtrack of hip hop, soul, and jazz.”

Morais grew up in St. Louis and earned a degree in literature from NYU. She began her career writing about hip-hop culture and music for The Source and Trace Urban Magazine. Her work has appeared in The New Engagement, Slush Pile Magazine, Arts & Ideas, and Anti-Heroin Chic. She is the director of the Noepe Center for Literary Arts on Martha’s Vineyard and has taught creative writing to children and young adults for over 15 years.

Books will be available for purchase and signing. Book sales at the event will be handled by Bunch of Grapes. Refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public.