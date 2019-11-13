Chilmark: Ducks like to eat pumpkins too.

Some of you may be wondering if the Food Truck is returning to Menemsha this season; sadly, no. Menemsha Deli is open for lunch and takeout Monday through Friday, 10 am to 2:30 pm through the end of November; however, if we keep them busy enough, they’ll stay open through December. Call 508-955-9471 to place an order. You can always pick up lunch or an early dinner at Menemsha Fish Market, open all year. Call 508-645-2282 for orders and questions.

Rebecca Gilbert said her large pigs at Native Earth Teaching Farm enjoyed having the Chilmark first graders feed them jack-o’-lanterns, and recommends bringing your leftover pumpkins to local farms because the chickens and ducks like to eat pumpkins too.

Congratulations to Tamara Weiss, producer, and directors Kate Davis and David Heilbroner, on the NYC premiere of their 2018 film “Born into the Gig,” including Sally Taylor, along with Kori Withers and Chris Stills, at DOC NYC last week.

Chilmark Community Church welcomes everyone to pizza nights on Tuesdays at 6 pm for some welcome food and fun. Tuesday mornings, join Nan Doty at 8 am for Qigong/Tai Chi. Thursday Strings from 10 to 11am is a drop-in; bring your guitar, fiddle, bass, banjo, mandolin, or whatever you like to play. Also there’s a weekly Thursday prayer group at noon.

The Chilmark Public Library’s tech-savvy assistant director Rizwan Malik will be set up in the meeting room on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 1 to 2 pm, so stop by with your device (iPhone, Kindle) and learn how to use Libby, Kanopy, or Mango Languages. Join Linsey Lee, oral history curator at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum, on Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 5 to 6 pm, when she discusses her newest book of excerpts from oral history interviews, “Vineyard Voices 3.” NaNoWriMo (National November Writing Month) continues, and our library supports you with big tables, Wi-Fi, outlets, coffee, books about writing, and snacks as you hunker down at their Write-In and get going on your novel. Stories and Songs with Rizwan continues on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10:30 am. Afterschool crafts with Irene are on Wednesdays at 3 pm. Food for Fines is on at our library, or just bring your unexpired donations to the purple Food Pantry collection bin opposite the circulation desk.

Pathways Arts started up again. Head to the transformed Chilmark Tavern on Friday, Nov. 15, to hear M.V. Cultural Council Grant recipients including Susan Klein, Richard Limber, Len Morris, Ann Bassett, Mark Alan Lovewell, and Niki Patton. Join artist Cheyanne Vandall for Saturday Collage Workshops from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm on Nov. 16 and 23, plus Dec. 7. Bring your own pictures, poetry, text, fabrics, feathers, found objects, and favorite scissors. Art Forum magazines, foam core, Mod Podge, scissors, and more provided. Small boxes, at cost, available to decorate. Come hear and see past M.V. Cultural Council Grant recipients Fan Ogilivie, Justen Ahren, Nora Laudani, Lynn Ditchfield, and Donald Nitchie on Tuesday, Nov. 19. All evening programs begin at 7 pm; doors open at 6:30 pm. All events are free, donations welcome. Learn more about presenting and offerings at pathwaysmv.org.

Want to see a show at Boston’s MFA? Use your library card and check out a pass for reduced admission.

If you have time to volunteer for our local EMS or fire department, please contact Fire Chief Jeremy Bradshaw at 508-645-2550.

Have a great week.