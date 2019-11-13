Court Report: Oct. 18 – Nov. 8

Oct. 18, 2019

Laura Bernard Maciel, Vineyard Haven; DOB 8/21/70, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, possession of class E drug (not identified), a second charge of possession of class E drug (not identified): continued to pretrial conference.

Abraham T. Rendon, Oak Bluffs; DOB 10/25/89, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon: continued to pretrial conference.

Oct. 25, 2019

Ray B. Blanchette, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/20/63, assault and battery on a family/household member, strangulation or suffocation, violating abuse prevention order: continued to pretrial conference.

Eugene Jemison, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/12/69, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; uninsured motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible.

Leif R. Sundelin, Oak Bluffs; DOB 6/12/86, vandalizing property, resisting arrest: continued to pretrial conference.

Nov. 1, 2019

Dennis Alan Vogel Jr., Oak Bluffs; DOB 1/19/89, assault and battery, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest: continued to pretrial conference.

Nov. 4, 2019

Melissa Clay, West Tisbury; DOB 1/26/75, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible.

Nov. 8, 2019

Ray B. Blanchette, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/20/63, assault and battery, violating abuse prevention order: continued to pretrial conference.



Erin L. Leone, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/11/83, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; license not in possession: not responsible; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Erin L. Leone, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/11/83, marked lanes violation: not responsible; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; operating motor vehicle with suspended license: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Erin L. Leone, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/11/83, uninsured motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Stephen A. Viglas, Edgartown; DOB 9/25/89, OUI-drugs (not identified): dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: not responsible.