Cribbage results

On Nov. 6, the Vineyard Cribbage Club met at the P.A. Club for our weekly tournament. Thirty-one players showed up to play six games, with 2 points for a win, 3 points for a skunk (win by more than 30 points), and 0 points for a loss.

The results this week: First place went to Tricia Bergeron with a 11/5 +105 card; second was Bo Picard with a 11/5 +57 card; third place was George Giosmas with a 10/5 +43 card; fourth place went to Mary Alice Russell with a 9/4 +85 card; Danny BenDavid came in fifth place with a 9/4 +44 card; Jack Silvia was sixth with a 9/4 +22 card; seventh place went to Kathy Kinsman with a 8/4 +59 card; and Albert Whittier came in eighth with a 8/4 +34 card.

There were a total of 11 skunks, and two 24-point hands by Neale Bassett and Danny BenDavid.

If you can play a game in 20 minutes, come and join us. We play every Wednesday at 6 pm at the P.A. Club.