Philip and Alleyne Hughes of Oak Bluffs are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Madison Hughes, to Jesse Straus of Stamford, Conn., the son of John and Diane Straus of New Canaan, Conn. The marriage took place on Oct. 5, 2019.

The wedding was held at the East Chop home of John and Diane Straus. It was a beautiful day under blue skies, with a clear-top tent in the Strauses’ yard, looking at the ocean. A reception followed at the Edgartown Yacht Club.