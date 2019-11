Enjoy an afternoon of distinctly Vineyard poetry at the Carnegie in Edgartown on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 2 to 3 pm. Former poet laureate Arnie Reisman will head off the event, with teacher and poet Holly St. John Bergeron performing a reading immediately after, and finishing off with nationally acclaimed poet Rose Styron. Held by the Vineyard Trust, this event is free and open to the public.