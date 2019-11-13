Poetry Drop-In at the West Tisbury library

On Thursday, Nov. 21, at 4:30 pm, the West Tisbury library will offer a Poetry Drop-In workshop, led by Island poets Spencer Thurlow and Donald Nitchie. According to a press release, you’re invited to join the library in reading and discussing two or more poems from classic and contemporary poets, then using those poems as models for in-class writing exercises. As the poet William Matthews once said, “Artists have their life drawing classes — why can’t writers have a similar kind of thing?” This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

Spencer Thurlow is the poet laureate of West Tisbury. He is a translator of the book “Sonic Peace,” a collection of poetry by Kiriu Minashita. His work has recently appeared in the Worcester Review, the Comstock Review, and others.

Donald Nitchie is a poet from Chilmark whose poetry collection “Driving Lessons” was published by Pudding House in 2008.