Reel Picks

Doctor Sleep (R)

Based on the novel by Stephen King. Years after the events of “The Shining,” a now adult Dan Torrance meets a young girl with powers similar to his, and tries to protect her from a cult known as the True Knot who prey on children with powers to remain immortal. Starring Rebecca Ferguson, Ewan McGregor, and Carel Struycken.

Downton Abbey (PG)

The continuing story of the Crawley family, wealthy owners of a large estate in the English countryside in the early 20th century. Written by Julian Fellowes, and starring Michelle Dockery, Matthew Goode, and Tuppence Middleton.

Ford v. Ferrari (PG-13)

American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics, and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary racecar for Ford and challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. Starring Roberta Sparta, Caitriona Balfe, Christian Bale, and Matt Damon.

Frozen 2 (PG)

Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save their kingdom. Starring the voices of Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Evan Rachel Wood.

Joker (R)

An original, standalone origin story of the iconic villain, not seen before on the big screen, it’s a gritty character study of Arthur Fleck, a man disregarded by society, and a broader cautionary tale. Starring Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, and Zazie Beetz.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG)

Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies, and dark new forces at play. Starring Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, and Harris Dickinson.

Playing with Fire (PG)

In this comedy, a crew of rugged firefighters meet their match when attempting to rescue three rambunctious kids. Starring Judy Greer, Keegan-Michael Key, and John Cena.

Terminator: Dark Fate (R)

Sarah Connor and a cyborg human must protect a young girl from a newly modified liquid Terminator from the future. Starring Linda Hamilton, Mackenzie Davis, and Edward Furlong.