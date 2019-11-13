Tisbury: All had a good time

Heard on Main Street: Generally speaking, you aren’t learning much when your lips are moving.

You can, however, learn what the yogis have known for thousands of years by implementing the practice of kundalini yoga into your life. Experience true calmness of the mind. Kundalini is an uplifting blend of spiritual and physical practices that incorporate movement, dynamic breathing techniques, meditation, and general well-being. Classes are Tuesdays at 3:15 pm and Fridays at 11 am at the Tisbury Senior Center, taught by Stephen Power. You are invited to stop in and see what it’s all about.

Friends of the Tisbury Council on Aging would love to hear your ideas for fun special-event socials at the Senior Center. New on the schedule is the 4 Kings Card Game (original version), and movies on Thursdays. If you are new to the Vineyard, you should know that the Tisbury Senior Center is our town’s active senior community center.

Leigh Smith and her daughter Pam Brock have just returned from what sounded like a delightful 10-day cruise of islands in the Caribbean. Leigh was pleased to visit several islands she hadn’t seen before. She and Pam enjoyed lovely weather and meeting new people. They met another mother and daughter on the voyage; that mother is 93, while Leigh is only 92. And all had a good time. Leigh mentioned that she especially enjoyed the salmon burgers.

Today, Nov. 15, at 4:30 pm, you can take part in a spirited one-hour discussion on the nature of energy and how its effects can be charted by both astrologers and astronomers. Join professional astrologer Arlan Wise, amateur astronomer Mark Lovewell, and energy student Alan Brigish as they explore the connections between astronomy and astrology and their energies. They will also explain some of the basics. This event is free and open to the public.

My youngest granddaughter broke her wrist playing hockey last week. She is hoping that because it is a small crack, the doctor will take the cast off and allow her to play at a big hockey tournament on the Cape the weekend after Thanksgiving. She is proud of the fact that she is the only one of her immediate family to have broken her arm three times. Her parents and her sister are stalled at only two. I didn’t tell her that I was just as pleased I limited that experience to a single time. I also didn’t say it was because I was just young enough that a few friends and I were trying to see who could lean over the porch railing the farthest. I sort of won — and landed on a large slab of concrete set to catch the water coming from the gutters.

This past long weekend seemed an ideal time for me to sort through the huge piles of papers I have collected, especially relating to family records and genealogy. There is a lot of paper that is involved with my own family’s genealogy. But I have also been working on the Island families for many years to find connections of so many visitors to the Vineyard that I am truly overwhelmed. And that doesn’t count all the material I have on such families as the Mayhews, Luces, and Tiltons. The fact that so many of these married distant cousins doesn’t help to keep things straight at all. But it is a lot of fun, and I enjoy the puzzles that arise.

Our Vineyard Haven library has announced an amazing program for auto-renewal for library loans. I was pleased to find the list of items that will not be included was clear and very specific. Sometimes I read a book nearly too fast, and other books need to be enjoyed slowly. I love the idea of this new process, and look forward to seeing how well it works for me.

I was nervous about ferry reservations because I was making my holiday plans so late this year, but was happy to find that the Steamship Authority still let me come and go as I pleased. For years I just needed to have a reservation off sitting on my desk. I don’t do that anymore. And I have found that somehow I don’t enjoy shopping as much as I used to. Probably a big part of that is that I have reached the age where my idea of a good gift to receive is something consumable. I always appreciate guests who have the sense to realize that is a wonderful hostess gift. I do have just enough of all the other stuff. Though my husband would never have believed that I would admit that.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out Saturday to Rebecca Gonsalves. Happy birthday to artist Nancy Furino, who parties on Tuesday. Over several months last summer, the Louisa Gould Gallery exhibited examples of her work, celebrating the changes in her style over her life and time here on the Island. Noreen Flanders and Craig Dripps blow out the candles on their cakes on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: Always remember that you’re unique. Just like everyone else.