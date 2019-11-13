West Tisbury: A nice memory

Have you looked at the moon the past few nights? It’s full now, huge, close to the Earth. The Algonquins called it the Beaver Moon, partly because they were busy setting traps before the swampy ground froze, and partly because they observed beavers actively preparing themselves for winter. It was also referred to as the Frosty Moon, an apt reference apparent these past few frosty nights and mornings.

I was so sorry to hear that Rise Terney’s husband, Mike Adell, died last Friday. My condolences to Rise, their family, and friends.

The Social Action Committee of the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center is sponsoring an educational public forum, “Vineyard Fire Danger,” at the center next Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 6 to 8 pm. Guest speaker Barbara Sattler will discuss the risks and preventive measures we can take as individuals and as an Island community.

At the West Tisbury library this coming week:

Thursday, Nov. 14, 10:30 am, Laura Jordan’s Little Bird music and movement class for children. At 4:30 pm, Mark Lovewell, Arlan Wise, and Alan Brigish will present a program about astronomy, astrology, and the energy of the universe.

Friday, Nov. 15, 3:30 pm, One Love Yoga instructor Emily LaPierre will lead a Glow Yoga workshop for tweens and teens ages 9 to 17. Sign up at the library.

Saturday, Nov. 16, 3:30 pm, Dr. Peter Kramer will talk about the newly released anthology, “The Peanuts Papers.” Dr. Kramer contributed to the chapter about Lucy Van Pelt and her “psychiatry practice,” the stand that sported the sign announcing she was available for consultation. “The Doctor Is In — 5 Cents,” it said. He will discuss the psychology of “her practice” and its relationship to mid-century psychotherapy.

Sunday, Nov. 17, 3 pm, Mathea Morais will speak about her debut novel, “There You Are.” Books will be available courtesy of the Bunch of Grapes.

Monday, Nov. 18, 11:30 am, there will be a showing of a balance video by Kanta Lipsky, whose Balance Workshop has met at the library at this time for several years. At 5 pm, there will be a Climate Action Network talk with building performance engineer Marc Rosenbaum of South Mountain. At 7 pm, WMVY Radio’s Dave Kish will show a jazz-themed movie with a discussion to follow.

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 10:30 am, Adult Community Dance Class with the Yard will meet. All are welcome to attend. At 4:30 pm, Wayne Greewell will read from his new book, “Le Club desPot.” At 6 pm, MVYouth will present an information session about college and workforce development scholarships.

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 4:30 pm, Dan Sharkovitz will read from his newly released collection of short stories, “A World of Good.”

The next meeting of the West Tiz Book Club will be Nov. 25. If you are interested, stop into the library for a copy of “The Other Einstein,” by Marie Benedict.

My sunroom is filled with big pots of pink geraniums that are blooming in lush splendor. The rest of the plants are mostly orchids and amaryllis bulbs that are still waiting for something to happen. It will, and I wait patiently for the spikes and tall stems that will soon appear. Despite my grumbling about dragging all the pots in and out every year, they do provide some welcome color throughout the winter months.

Most precious of all are the two Christmas cactuses in our dining room. They were my mother’s. I have kept them and moved them since she died in 1978, from one after another apartment in Ridgefield, then to my various early places on the Vineyard, and finally to my own home here in West Tisbury. So far, they have reliably bloomed every year, bright magenta flowers that begin around Thanksgiving and continue some years into May. In my mind, I can see them on my mother’s windowsill, much as they now sit beside mine. A nice memory and a connection to a time that was.