‘A World of Good’: A book talk with Dan Sharkovitz

On Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 4:30 pm, the West Tisbury library will present a book talk with Dan Sharkovitz. According to a press release, Sharkovitz will present “A World of Good,” his first collection of short stories, during this one-hour session. This book represents a dream fulfilled of writing a book of his flash fictions, a dream that took him 38 years to realize. This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments served.

Dan Sharkovitz taught creative writing, English, and journalism at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School for 38 years before retiring in 2017. He also served as the English department chair, and adviser for the student newspaper. In addition, he taught part-time in several colleges and universities. He holds an M.A. from Middlebury College’s Bread Loaf School of English, and a B.S. in English from Northeastern University. He is the recipient of two National Endowment for the Humanities teaching fellowships. His writing has appeared in a number of publications, including Teaching & Learning: The Journal of Natural Inquiry, the Leaflet, Nebraska Language Arts Bulletin, Bread Loaf and the Schools, Stone Soup Poets, Cantos: A Literary and Arts Journal, and Fredericksburg Literary and Art Review. He lives in West Tisbury. He has four amazing children, Marina, Kristen, Matthew, and Christopher.