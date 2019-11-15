Dredging starts at Senge 

Dredging has begun in Sengekontacket Pond and the spoils will be used for beach nourishment projects in Edgartown and Oak Bluffs.

Sand from the center on the pond is being staged in a borrowing area near Big Bridge. From there, Edgartown will take sand for annual beach nourishment at Fuller Street Beach and Oak Bluffs will take sand for its $2.7 million North Bluff Beach nourishment that was recently approved by voters at a special town meeting.

The project began Nov. 7 and must be completed by Jan. 15.

Conservation agent Jane Varkonda told The Times the sand flat that is being dredged is one of 20 approved dredge sites. Removing sand helps circulate water and flush the pond.