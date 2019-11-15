Former O.B. building inspector arraigned on weapons charges

Former Oak Bluffs building inspector Raphael Magri was arraigned before Judge Benjamin Barnes in Edgartown District Court Friday morning on two felony counts of possession of a high-capacity feeding device. Magri, who is also an Edgartown fire lieutenant on leave, pleaded not guilty after his attorney, Tim Moriarty, waived a formal reading of the charges. A pretrial hearing and a hearing on a motion to suppress evidence were scheduled for Jan. 3.

Barnes did not set bail and instead released Magri on his personal recognizance.

As The Times previously reported, Edgartown police allegedly discovered two high capacity gun magazines in a safe taken from Magri’s home. Police were at Magri’s home to seize his guns and ammunition following a suspension of his license to carry and his FID card. The suspension came as a result of police learning, allegedly, that Magri might pose a danger to himself. At a Sept. 27 firearms suitability hearing, Judge Edward Lynch upheld those suspensions.

Edgartown Fire Chief Alex Schaeffer told The Times Magri is “on leave until there is a finding.” Magri resigned his position as building inspector.