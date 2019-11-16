Vineyarders tune up Fairhaven 40-8 for a 6-4 season

The Vineyarder football team is officially back, posting a 6-4 record in 2019 after several forgettable campaigns.They did it Friday night in Fairhaven, winning 40-8 on the legs of sophomore running back Antone Moreis, who had four touchdowns and more than 300 all-purpose yards.

Moreis had two TDs via lightning punt returns totalling 150 yards. In an otherwise measured attack, Hoffie Hean and Braden Sayles also had touchdowns. Oscar Shepherd continued to make the most of his injury-shortened season, leading the way with eight solo and two assisted tackles.

Moreis also rushed for 140 yards on 10 carries in the game, racing past the coveted 1,000 yard mark for the season. He entered the game at 953 yards.

While players and parents gathered for photos and hugs at midfield following the game, Coach Don Herman said “It’s a great way to end the season. Way better than last year,” speaking in, dare we say it, a lighthearted tone.

The Vineyarder win evened the series at 20 wins apiece as the Blue Devils sipped to 1-8 on the season.

The Herman back from Retirement story, the Moreis exploits and the accomplishments of a host of players not named Moreis made 2019 an especially memorable season.