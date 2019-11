More than 130 veterans took advantage of the Steamship Authority’s free tickets on Veterans Day, according to an email from Sean Driscoll, the SSA’s spokesman.

On the Martha’s Vineyard route, 86 tickets were issued — 35 in Vineyard Haven and 51 in Woods Hole, he wrote. On the Nantucket route, 45 tickets were issued, 22 from Nantucket to the mainland and 23 from Hyannis to the island, according to Driscoll.