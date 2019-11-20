87-foot Coast Guard cutter Cobia visits Menemsha

The USCGC Cobia, an 87-foot Marine Protector class patrol vessel based at Station Woods Hole, visited Menemsha Harbor Tuesday afternoon at the request of Senior Chief Justin Longval, officer in charge of Station Menemsha.

Longval told The Times he invited the Cobia to Menemsha Harbor in order to gauge how it fit along the docks. Longval plans to invite the vessel to join the 2020 Meet the Fleet celebration in Menemsha, and needed to make sure it was doable, size- and maneuverability-wise. The long white cutter sidled up to the fuel dock behind Menemsha Texaco without much trouble. About half the cutter extended out past the dock once it was tied up to pilings.

The Cobia was joined by a 47-foot motor lifeboat from Station Menemsha and an Aids to Navigation boat from Station Woods Hole. After a short stay, Master Chief Jay Galazin got the Cobia underway and entered Vineyard Sound to train with the motor lifeboat crew. Like all vessels in its class, the Cobia is named after a marine predator. Cobia are crab- and squid-eating fish found in Southern U.S. waters.