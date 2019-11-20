Aquinnah: Climate resilience workshop

The Aquinnah Community Resilience Building Workshop was this past Saturday, and it was informative and inspiring. The event was facilitated by the Martha’s Vineyard commission; Dan Doyle from the MVC gave the overview of the goals for the day, and kept us focused on the agenda. There were other MVC members present, along with two employees of the state to help with small group facilitation. After a brief presentation about some of the challenges Aquinnah faces that may get worse as climate change progresses: possible six-foot sea rise by 2100; the vulnerability of Hariph’s Creek Bridge, which went under in two hurricanes last century; the warming and acidification of the ocean, which would jeopardize the shellfish population; among others. There was also a short film about the rebuilding of Lobsterville Road after Hurricane Sandy, which showed that when there are resources and collaboration devoted to a problem, it can be solved.

We then broke into small groups, the purpose of which was to determine what we felt were the biggest hazards that face the town, what our vulnerabilities and strengths are, and actions we could take to help mitigate the hazards. All four small groups identified power grid vulnerability, changing ocean conditions, more intense and frequent storms, and the isolation of our town (one road in/one road out) as the biggest hazards facing us. The actions that each group put forth were varied, and some were very creative, like the town helicopter suggested by Jim Glavin. There were some that the town could possibly get funding for relatively easily: better runoff drainage at the Cliffs and other critical areas, a mini grid system, more emergency and first aid training, and affordable housing.

About 40 people attended, and were committed to facing the issues raised with clarity and creativity (that was the inspiring part). We all had the chance to vote on the issues that we thought were the most urgent, and once those are tabulated, there will be more follow-up and action planning. Thank you to all who worked to make this meeting happen, including Nicole Cabot and her crew, who cooked us an amazing lunch. I look forward to the next phase in this process.

Stop by the library on Saturdays for All Day Coffee, sponsored by the Friends of the Aquinnah Library. The book group meets today, Nov. 21, to discuss “There There” by Tommy Orange at 3:30 pm. If you need tech help, you can call the library to schedule a help session. The library also has all its regular programming happening: story time on Thursdays, from 3:30 to 4 pm, and Saturdays, from 10:30 to 11 am, drop-in crafts on Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm, and the afterschool club on Tuesdays from 4 to 5 pm. All programs at the library are free.

Pathways will hold a multi-arts event this Friday, Nov. 22, that will feature recipients of Martha’s Vineyard Cultural Council grants. Artists will include the Black Brook Singers of Aquinnah, who will perform traditional Eastern American Indian singing; Christina Montoya, who will speak on culture appropriation; and Roberta Kirn, who will lead a community sing. On Tuesday, Nov. 26, during Writing and Poetry Night, there will be an open read. Bring a piece you are working on or that is complete that you would like to read aloud. All events begin at 7 pm, doors open at 6:30 pm. All events are free, and refreshments are served. Go to pathwaysmv.org for more information on all its events.

David Vanderhoop, I am sorry I missed your talk with Ramona Peters on “The Thanksgiving Myth Busted” this past Saturday at the Ag Hall. I could not attend this very important presentation. Please do it again sometime soon; better yet, and also — let’s get the public schools on Martha’s Vineyard to include it in their curriculum.

With Thanksgiving a week away, I think that I can no longer ignore that the holidays are upon us. The Vineyard Holiday Gift Shop is open at 68 Lagoon Pond Rd. in Vineyard Haven. The shop is located past the thrift shop, and across from Salt. Janette Vanderhoop is selling her beautiful jewelry there. They are open every day from 10 am to 6 pm. Stony Creek Gifts and On the Cliffs are open through Thanksgiving, and on Thanksgiving Day itself, from 11 am to 4 pm. The Aquinnah Artisans Fair will be on Saturday, Dec. 7, and Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Old Town Hall from noon to 4 pm. Chilmark Chocolates is accepting orders until Dec. 1. They close for good on Dec. 18.

Happy birthday to seasonal residents and amazing ladies Ngina Johnson, who celebrates on Thursday, Nov. 21, and Kate Kausch, who celebrates on Wednesday, Nov. 27. A very happy birthday to Ryan Mae Bodnar, who turns 3 (already!) on Friday.