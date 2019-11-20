Bridge results

The Edgartown Bridge Club had 11 pairs competing in a club charity game on Nov. 11 at its 1:15 pm game. Finishing in a tie for first place were Barbara Silk and Dave Donald, with Rich Peia and John O’Keefe. Third place went to Mollie Whalen and Bea Phear, while Barbara Besse and Wink Winkelman finished in fourth place.

At the Nov. 12, 7 pm game of the Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, six pairs competed. First place overall went to Mollie Whalen and Bea Phear, followed by Dave Donald and Michel Riel in second place.

And at the Nov. 14, 7 pm game at the Island Bridge Club in West Tisbury, seven pairs competed. Diane Drake and Lolly Hand finished in first place, followed by Barbara Silk and Bea Phear in second, and Barbara Besse and Miles Jaffe in third. Remember that on Dec. 5, the Island Bridge Club will permanently become an afternoon game, 2 to 5:30 pm, held at the Oak Bluffs Senior Center. All are welcome. Set your calendars.