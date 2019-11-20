Edgartown: Dine to Donate this Saturday

Is anyone besides me shocked that we are in the third week of November? Somehow, Thanksgiving is next week. I reckon it’s about time for us to make some sort of a plan for that particular holiday, isn’t it? Growing up with all the cousins, Thanksgiving was a huge gathering at either our house or the Corwin house, where Granite is now. It’s a much smaller affair for us these days. Nevertheless, it’s sneaking up on me, and will soon require my attention.

We’re officially applying to colleges again in our house. Amelia has applied to four schools so far, with plans to apply to a few others out of state soon. And she’s only got one quarter left before she is officially done with her high school career. How did this all happen? My baby is applying to colleges and looking at gap-year programs. I’m shocked and amazed at how fast the years fly by.

Congratulations to all of the cast and crew of the Edgartown School’s production of “Disney’s Frozen Jr.” Although I worked this weekend and couldn’t see the full show, I did get to see the teaser on Friday afternoon, and all of the reviews of the weekend shows were five stars. The kids were magnificent, the sets were magical, the costuming fun and festive. What a fun show to choose to do, especially given that second “Frozen” movie is hitting the theaters now with great anticipation. I certainly hope you all got the chance to enjoy the magic for yourselves.

The Wharf is serving up a Dine to Donate and Silent Auction to benefit the Edgartown School PTA this Saturday, Nov. 23, starting at 4:30. Joanne Cassidy and Friends will be providing live music from 6 pm until 9 pm. Tickets are $20, $5 for kids, or $45 for a family of four (two parents and two kids). Head on over and enjoy a fun evening, and help support the PTA and our school.

Congratulations to the MVRHS boys varsity cross-country team, who won the Division 2 state championship for the first time ever. That’s quite an achievement for an exceptional team. The girls team was none too shabby either, coming in 10th overall.

Happy birthday wishes go out to to Josh Grant, Charles Morano, and Caitlin Nichols on Nov. 17, Myllenna DeOliveira on Nov. 19, Michelle Oteri on Nov. 21, and Heather Hunt and Donna Enos on Nov. 22. And if I’m not mistaken, Nov. 22 also marks a happy anniversary for Kelly and Mark Hess.

Have you seen the two strings of blinking Christmas lights on the beach grass on the pond side just after the Big Bridge? I love to see them at night as I’m heading home. I don’t know who put them there or why, but I sure appreciate them. They make me smile.

It’s a very, very quiet news week this week, so I’ll sign off here. Got an event happening over Thanksgiving? Let me know so I can share it here. It will be an early deadline next week due to the holiday, so if you can send your news in by Friday, it would be most helpful. Have a great week.