Join Vineyard Knitworks for a knitting extravaganza on Thursday, Nov. 21, from 12 pm to 4 pm. Make some hand-knit items like scarves, gloves, and hats to donate to the Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard for their annual Christmas sale. Patterns and yarn will be provided, or you can bring your own. If you decide to buy yarn during this event, you will receive 20 percent off your entire purchase. This event is free and open to the public. Vineyard Knitworks is located at 10 State Rd.